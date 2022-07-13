Flames reportedly sign centre Kevin Rooney to two-year contract

The Calgary Flames have made their first move.

The Flames made their first splash into the free agent pool, signing former New York Rangers centre Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract worth $1.3 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Rooney in CAL is 2x$1.3M, not 1.2 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

Rooney, a 6’2, 201-pound pivot, had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 61 games this season. In 201 career NHL games, Rooney has 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists).

