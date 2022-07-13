SportsHockeyFlames

Flames reportedly sign centre Kevin Rooney to two-year contract

Jul 13 2022
The Calgary Flames have made their first move.

The Flames made their first splash into the free agent pool, signing former New York Rangers centre Kevin Rooney to a two-year contract worth $1.3 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Rooney, a 6’2, 201-pound pivot, had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 61 games this season. In 201 career NHL games, Rooney has 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists). 

More to come…

