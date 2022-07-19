A Look Inside: $85M former Gucci mansion in London's Mayfair (PHOTOS)

When it comes to luxury real estate in the heart of the city, it’s pretty hard to top this former Gucci mansion in London’s uber posh Mayfair district.

Located on Grafton Street, the seven-storey property was the headquarters of the Italian fashion house and used to be the home of Gucci’s former creative director Tom Ford. And now it’s back on the market for an eye-watering $85,000,000 (£55,000,000).

Listed by Beauchamp Estates, which handles exclusive properties, the home is a grade one listed building, equivalent to a heritage property in Canada. And although the interior still maintains a lot of its original features, the Victorian terrace home has been meticulously Guccified during a 24-month renovation.

The home comes with a two-car garage, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a study, two dining rooms, and four secure vaults.

All of the rooms are spread across 12,621 sq ft of space and seven floors and if you’re thinking, “Ugh, stairs” fear not: it comes with an elevator.

The bedrooms are as lush as you can imagine and with its exposed beams, the principal bedroom feels like an exclusive chalet.

And clearly, no expense was spared when it came to the industrial-scale kitchen.

There are also five staff bedrooms and five bathrooms in the rear of the home, as well as a dumbwaiter, and plant room.

There’s no way you can ever get bored in this house.

It comes with a cinema and basically its own health club with a long list of amenities including a gym, a built-in Mirror fitness trainer, swimming pool, jacuzzi, pool lounge, a two-metre plunge pool, steam room, sauna, and a spa shower.

There’s also a courtyard and a sunroom where you can just soak up the fabulousness of it all.

And if $85 million is just a little out of your price range, it’s also available for rent at around $68,000 (£40,000) a week.