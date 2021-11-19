Grouse Mountain opening for skiing and riding on Saturday

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Good news, snow lovers! Grouse Mountain will be opening for the 2021/22 winter season with limited terrain this Saturday, November 20, at 1 pm.

Paradise Bowl and Paradise Terrain Park will be open with access via the Greenway Chair from 1 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, and from 9 am to 9 pm on Sunday. Grouse Mountain will also be open from 1 pm to 8 pm on weekdays.

Skiers and riders will only have to pay mountain admission rates until more terrain is open.

Guests born in 2009 or earlier must provide proof of vaccination to access mountain attractions, including the Skyride, mountaintop facilities and activities.

Grouse Mountain employees also need to abide by a mandatory vaccination policy. More information on the safety policy can be accessed here.

“Thanks to Mother Nature and the hard work of our snowmaking team we’re ready to kick off another great winter season at the Peak of Vancouver,” said Grant Wahl, Grouse Mountain’s Director of Mountain Operations, in a statement.

“We’re excited to welcome skiers and riders back and we’ll be working to open up additional terrain as soon as possible.”

You can access lift tickets and your digital pass using the Grouse Mountain App, which also provides updates on snow and weather conditions.

Visit GrouseMountain.com for more information.