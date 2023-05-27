5 types of Grouse Grind hikers you've definitely seen on the trail

When Grouse Grind opens for the season, you’ll see a whole cast of zany characters on the trail.
The popular hike, sometimes affectionately called “mother nature’s Stairmaster,” is a must-do for every Vancouverite at some point, but some take it more seriously than others.
Here are five classic Grouse Grind hiker archetypes you’ll see on the trail:
The #WeekendWarrior
Whether you’re the 70-year-old who sprinted past the young and strong, the fighter who hand-climb the grind for charity, or the high-achiever pushing your personal best, we offer you our highest respect.
The Left-behind
The lonely, forgotten stragglers who have been left behind by their friends and partners are a common sight along the trail. Pour out some Gatorade for these lost souls.
The Ignorant
Those who woke up and chose jeans or flip-flops just leave the rest of us scratching our heads. Are they out-of-town tourists who are just way in over their heads? Are they first-timers just unprepared? Either way, we shudder to think of what their feet are like after hiking in sandals.
The Pretentious
Then you have those who think they’re out here summiting Mount Kilimanjaro. Maybe they burst past you kitted out to the nines. Maybe they look like they tumbled out of an Arc’Teryx catalogue. Either way, it seems like the reason they hit the trail was to feel superior to others.
The Famous
You know we live somewhere special when A-listers choose to be here, too! From Chip Wilson and Owen Wilson to the Canucks and Ryan Reynolds, it seems like everyone’s seen a celeb on the Grind at least once.
Do you know any other kind of Grouse Grind hiker? Let us know in the comments.
