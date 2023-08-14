Folks on top of Grouse Mountain stuck after gondola experienced maintenance issue (VIDEO)

It was an extra long day for some folks who visited Grouse Mountain after the gondola, which carries people up and down the hill, temporarily shut down.

According to a Grouse Mountain spokesperson, the Super Skyride experienced “a minor maintenance issue while the tram was docked in station.”

For people who waited to head back down the mountain, staff offered water and refreshments and were encouraged to stay out of the heat by waiting inside the Peak Chalet, Grouse Mountain added.

@DailyHiveVan received video from Charlie Sun, one of the many people stuck on Grouse Mountain. It was not a great day for the Super Skyride to temporarily go down amid the scorching heat in the region. In the video, you can see many doing their best to stay out of the sun. pic.twitter.com/esjQXDLalN — Nikitha Martins (@nikitha_martins) August 14, 2023

A prolonged heat wave has been impacting the South Coast. And around the time the gondola was down, the temperature on the mountain was about 23°C but felt like 27°C, according to the Weather Network.

“The total downtime was just over an hour. The Mountain Operations team has since completed all necessary checks, and we’re pleased to confirm that we’ve been back open running as usual,” an email statement reads.