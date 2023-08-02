Grouse Mountain is hiring for some cool high-altitude jobs

Grouse Mountain is hiring for some fun high-altitude jobs for all areas of operation, with positions suitable for people from all backgrounds and areas of expertise.

Positions are being offered in guest services, food, and even mountain operations.

If you don’t mind the heights, a fulfilling role at Grouse Mountain might be waiting for you.

While salaries across the roles vary, Glassdoor has wage estimates, but they are not officially provided by Grouse.

If you’re a people person, Grouse Mountain has jobs in guest services, and it is seeking a representative for a full-time, year-round position. Duties include responding to guests, processing sale transactions, and basic housekeeping. Glassdoor estimates the successful applicant can make as much as $41,000 per year.

Grouse is also looking to fill a higher level customer service role with the retail supervisor position, which Glassdoor estimates can net the successful applicant as much as $73,000 per year, based on experience.

If you’re looking for something more thrilling, Grouse Mountain is hiring a Skyride Operator. Glassdoor estimates the successful applicant could make between $50,000 and $79,000.

The position requires you to be okay with heights, but aside from that, you need good customer service skills and the ability to address large groups, which might be scarier than the heights for some applicants.

If teaching is your passion, Grouse is also looking to fill roles for its snow school, including a supervisor and instructor.

For a full list of jobs, click here.