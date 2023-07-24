Cool companies are hiring for ice cream jobs around Metro Vancouver

Summer is about halfway through, but there are still plenty of seasonal jobs up for grabs around Metro Vancouver, particularly if you like being around ice cream.

Roles range from ice cream scoopers at shops to ice cream servers at kiosks in Vancouver hotspots, and there are even positions available to become an ice cream truck driver.

These are some of the ice cream jobs available in Metro Vancouver, but do they offer a big enough scoop for employees?

The Honda Celebration of Light is underway in Vancouver and if you like large hordes of people, you could be serving them ice cream through a gig offered by Mr. Frosty Inc.

Mr. Frosty is looking for ice cream cart vendors, and if you need some quick side cash, the gig offers $18 per hour. Applicants must have “a positive outgoing personality with the ability to communicate in English and talk to [passersby] is a necessity in this position.”

Mr. Frosty is also looking for ice cream truck drivers around Metro Vancouver and the position also pays $18 per hour.

Some positions, like those offered by Innocent Ice Cream in Vancouver, pay minimum wage ($16.75).

One position pays far above these other roles, as Surrey Ice Cream is looking for a food service supervisor, which pays $27.50 per hour. Surrey Ice Cream is also looking for a restaurant manager in a role that pays $28 per hour.

If you want to work close to the beach and get your foot in the door at a large Vancouver organization, Stanley Park Brewing is looking for concession attendants, and the role pays up to $18.50 per hour.