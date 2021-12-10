Grouse Mountain expanding services for skiers and riders this weekend

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Grouse Mountain will be expanding operations for skiers and riders this weekend with the opening of the Screaming Eagle Chair and the Cut to Mid-Station on Friday, followed by opening of the Peak Chair on Saturday.

Grouse officially opened up for the winter season in November in a limited capacity as crews worked to open more terrain.

With more snow and cold weather entering the forecast, conditions on Grouse should be ideal for skiers and riders over the coming weeks.

Snow is in the forecast for Grouse on Friday, which should allow snowmaking crews to open up more terrain over the next few weeks. Nearly 30 cm of snow has fallen at Grouse over the past week according to the most recent snow report.

COVID-19 protocols are in place at Grouse Mountain, and anyone born in 2009 or earlier must have a proof of vaccination. Face masks are also mandatory for all indoor spaces.

To make things simpler, Grouse has instituted VaxTrax, which is a one-time verification process that links to your pass.

You can access lift tickets and your digital pass using the Grouse Mountain App, which also provides updates on snow and weather conditions.

