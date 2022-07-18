Grouse Mountain Grizzlies celebrate their 21st birthday (PHOTOS)
The wet weather this weekend did not dampen the fun for Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears’ bear-thday celebrations.
On Saturday, British Columbians gathered on the mountain to celebrate Grinder and Coola for their 21st birthday.
The “Bear-thday Fun-draiser” was held in support of the Grizzly Bear Foundation’s Project Rewild which is finding the best practices needed to inform and enhance re-wilding efforts for orphaned Grizzly bear cubs in BC and beyond.
“Coola and Grinder are important ambassadors for the conservation and welfare of the grizzly bear,” said Nicholas Scapillati, Grizzly Bear Foundation Executive Director.
“Tragically orphaned at a time when grizzly cubs didn’t have the opportunity for a second chance at life in the wild, Grinder and Coola were offered a mountaintop refuge like no other. Together they have inspired and educated people across the globe to care about grizzly bears and the challenges they face.”
A portion of proceeds from Mountain Admission tickets, Grouse Grind Skyride Download tickets, food and beverage sales, on Saturday were also made towards Project Rewild.