Grouse Mountain Grizzlies celebrate their 21st birthday (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
|
Jul 18 2022, 9:25 pm
Grouse Mountain's resident Grizzly bears, Grinder and Coola, celebrated their 21st birthday Saturday, July 16, 2022. Grouse Mountain/Instagram

The wet weather this weekend did not dampen the fun for Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears’ bear-thday celebrations. 

On Saturday, British Columbians gathered on the mountain to celebrate Grinder and Coola for their 21st birthday. 

The “Bear-thday Fun-draiser” was held in support of the Grizzly Bear Foundation’s Project Rewild which is finding the best practices needed to inform and enhance re-wilding efforts for orphaned Grizzly bear cubs in BC and beyond. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)


“Coola and Grinder are important ambassadors for the conservation and welfare of the grizzly bear,” said Nicholas Scapillati, Grizzly Bear Foundation Executive Director. 

“Tragically orphaned at a time when grizzly cubs didn’t have the opportunity for a second chance at life in the wild, Grinder and Coola were offered a mountaintop refuge like no other. Together they have inspired and educated people across the globe to care about grizzly bears and the challenges they face.”

A portion of proceeds from Mountain Admission tickets, Grouse Grind Skyride Download tickets, food and beverage sales, on Saturday were also made towards Project Rewild.

