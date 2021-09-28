Beginning October 4, fitness enthusiasts, and gluttons for punishment, will no longer be able to access the Grouse Grind Trail from Monday to Friday.

Trail upgrades will be underway as part of the Grouse Mountain Regional Park Trail and Site Improvement Project.

The closure is expected to last until November 7.

If weather conditions allow it, the Grouse Grind will be accessible on Saturday and Sunday during the course of the upgrades, but the public is being urged to be careful, as they’ll be passing through active construction areas.

A statement from Grouse Mountain suggests that safety hazards, including steepness of terrain, the narrowness of the trail, and other factors, makes it impossible to have the trail remain open during construction.

Last year, the Grouse Grind closed for the season in December, due to snow and sub-zero temperatures.

Grouse Mountain is also set to close between October 18 and November 5 for their annual scheduled maintenance.

You can visit the Grouse Mountain Regional Park website for all the latest updates on conditions and closures on the trail.