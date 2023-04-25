Truly great company can make a trek in the rain or sun the an experience you never forget.

So whether you’re new to Vancouver or could just use a reliable hiking buddy, the good news is there are tons of hiking groups that exist.

The only question is which one is right for you?

Here are the best places to find a hiking group that matches your hiking style:

Take a Hike! Vancouver is one of the easiest places you can find a hiking partner. Since this Facebook group is so active, there are several hikes to join every week.

There are hiking trips organizer for all skill levels and even groups chats available for young adult hikers, folks looking to socialize or are into “spontaneous” hiking.

If you identify as a slow hiker, the Slow Hikers Vancouver may just be the perfect group for you so you can comfortably stroll at your own pace.

“This is a group for us slowpokes who take twice the amount of “suggested” time when hiking on trails,” the Facebook admins describe. “It’s fine if you take longer too. We’ll wait for you.”

How cute and supportive!

If you’re a parent looking to take your kids on some adventures around the province the BC Kids Hiking Club is perfect! This group is available for all ages who’ve hiked with kids as young as 3 years old.

The Facebook group admin says they have a great deal of experience with hiking with children and aims to “bring the lessons I have learned to you, as well as learn from yours!”

“Together we can inspire our community into greater successes, building a trail savy group of children into hiking machines that will eclipse even us in time!” they add.

Wanderung allows you to organize hikes with fellow outdoor enthusiasts and is completely free to join.

With that said, you don’t have to organize a hike yourself, if that isn’t your strong suit – you can join a hike that has already been arranged by another member.

These hikers get together often year-round (rain or shine) to go on some breathtaking hikes on Vancouver’s North Shore.

Members are lead by experienced hikers and even get discounts at outdoor gear stores. Membership is only open to those 19 and older and costs $30 per person.

Since 1907, the BC Mountaineering Club has been taking like-minded adventure-seekers out into the wilderness for not just hiking, but also climbing, mountain biking, mountaineering, and backcountry skiing.

In addition to hiking, this club is active in conservation and mountain safety and education.

The Vancouver chapter of the Alpine Club of Canada offers hiking for people of any skill level.

The club organizes day hiking trips, camps, and weekend outings, as well as a range of outdoor courses and workshops.

This club likes to travel, despite what the name might imply.

Not only do they hike the North Vancouver trails, they’ve been to Whistler, Manning Park, and Washington State. In addition to hiking, this club enjoys any active, outdoor activity.

The Valley Outdoor Association largely focuses on hikes in the Fraser Valley for people of all skill levels.

Members come from all over the Lower Mainland, but the majority are concentrated in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, and White Rock.

The group meets weekly and decides on a new destination over coffee and ice cream post-hike.