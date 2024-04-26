Good news if you’re a Metro Vancouver hiking enthusiast, the Grouse Grind is reopening this weekend.

The Grind has undergone extensive improvement work, and the reopening this Saturday will include several changes, new amenities, and a new trailhead.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back for the season to a Grouse Grind Trail that is safer and has more amenities,” said George V. Harvie, the Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors.

The reopening of the Grind comes after the completion of annual maintenance, trail improvements, and a trailhead upgrade project.

A statement from Metro Vancouver Regional District says the Grind is “famous around the world as a difficult alpine hike,” attracting around 250,000 visitors a year.

Upgrades include a new trailhead entrance with improved access, new seating, a water fountain, stretching bars, and better access for first responders.

A footbridge near the one-quarter mark was also replaced.

Metro Vancouver says that the changes to the trailhead are “transformative” and that the area is now more welcoming and attractive, giving hikers “space to warm up for their big climb, fill their water battles, and get familiar with park maps,” according to John McEwen the Vice Chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors and Chair of the Regional Parks Committee.

Grind enthusiasts will also notice that this year’s opening comes one month earlier than last, and Metro Vancouver says it’s because of unseasonably dry and warm weather.

“Hikers are asked to remain vigilant regarding any behaviour that may cause wildfires.”

The project improvement was made possible by $3.5 million in funding from the Governments of Canada and BC.

Despite the reopening this weekend, the Grind trail will be closed all day on Monday while Grouse Mountain Resort completes some work related to the construction of a new gondola.

This weekend, the Grind’s daily hours will be 7 am to 6:30 pm.

“Be prepared with water, a snack and a cellphone.”

What’s your favourite snack to bring with you when hiking the Grouse Grind?