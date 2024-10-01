Upgrades to force closure of the Grouse Grind starting next week

Doesn't just looking at these steps hurt? (Margarita Young/Shutterstock)

Metro Vancouver hikers who frequent the Grouse Grind must find another trail, as upgrades will force the popular route to close.

The grind, which the Metro Vancouver Regional District says attracts 250,000 visitors yearly, will undergo maintenance beginning on October 7.

Several sections of the grind will be worked on, and if the weather supports it, it will reopen on November 4 once the upgrades are complete.

Crews will repair and replace steps, stairs, and retaining walls “to increase trail resistance.”

The grind must be closed during these upgrades because the work is being done in steep and hazardous areas, and potential detours are not feasible.

Folks are urged not to ignore the closure, as doing so may result in severe injury and delay the official reopening.

Hikers who use the BCMC Route and the Baden-Powell Trail can still hike those routes.

“The BCMC Route is similar to the Grouse Grind Trail in length and elevation; however, it’s more rugged. For anyone choosing to hike the BCMC Route, it’s strongly recommended they wear hiking shoes with good ankle support, carry lots of water and a snack, and bring an extra layer of clothing for warmth,” a statement from Metro Vancouver says.

Work has been ongoing on the Grouse Grind since spring. Earlier this year, extensive upgrades were completed, including a new trailhead and more amenities for visitors.

The Vancouver Giants recently conquered the Grouse Grind.

