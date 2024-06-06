CFL games won't only be shown on TSN this season

The CFL isn’t going away from TSN anytime soon, but it appears to have at least found a part-time fall home.

TSN, which became the league’s full-time broadcaster in 2008 after first showing the league in 1987, has now been joined by a familiar face within its ownership group’s body of channels.

Bell Media announced in a release today that select Saturday noon PT/3 pm ET games will be shown over the air exclusively on CTV, as well as the Grey Cup and the rest of the CFL playoffs being simulcast on TSN and CTV.

The Grey Cup is taking place this year in Vancouver, with the league’s championship set for November 17 at BC Place. Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers were announced as the halftime act for the final game of the season, following up on a performance by Green Day last year.

Meanwhile, a familiar crew of faces will be calling the games on TV this year.

Rod Smith, Dustin Nielson, Marshall Ferguson, Glen Suitor, Duane Forde, Farhan Lalji, and Matt Dunigan will be in the play-by-play booth, while Kate Beirness, Milt Stegall, Davis Sanchez, Jim Barker, Paul LaPolice, and Henoc Muamba will be on the TSN/CTV panel.

Matthew Scianitti, Claire Hanna, Kenzie Lalonde, Ryan Rishaug, Brit Dort, and John Lu will be joining them as sideline reporters for the networks.

The CFL season officially kicks off tonight with a rematch of last year’s championship game, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes face off at Manitoba’s Princess Auto Stadium, formerly known as IG Field. Kickoff is set for 5:30 pm PT/ 8:30 pm ET.