Grey Cup upset: Montreal Alouettes champions after last-minute TD

The Grey Cup is heading back to Montreal.

The final game of the 2023 CFL season was played on Sunday at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field in front of a sellout crowd, where the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a 28-24 score.

Montreal’s Tyson Philpot scored the winning touchdown with just 13 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! TOUCHDOWN! ALOUETTES TAKE THE LEAD WITH 11 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK! 😲

Winnipeg carried a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter, where the only score of the third frame was a 23-yard receiving touchdown from Montreal’s Cole Spieker.

Fajardo to Spieker 🔥 Starting the second half with a BANG:



Winnipeg got the scoring started in the first quarter, nailing a 25-yard field goal off the foot of kicker Sergio Castillo to take a 3-0 lead with 8:32 to go in the opening frame. A quick first drive from the Alouettes quickly gave the ball back to Winnipeg just over a minute later on their own 44-yard line. On the ensuing drive, Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira scored the first touchdown of the day, a five-yard run up the middle to give Winnipeg a two-score lead.

BRADY OLIVEIRA DELIVERS THE FIRST TD OF THE GREY CUP 📨



Montreal replied with a major score of their own on the next drive, with the Alouettes’ William Stanback breaking open a 35-yard rush touchdown to get his side back within a single score with five seconds left in the opening frame.

The second quarter wasn’t quite as high-scoring, with Winnipeg stopping Montreal at the 1-yard line with eight seconds left in the opening half to keep the score at 17-7.

It’s safe to say this wasn’t quite the match up most were predicting when the CFL playoffs got underway earlier this month.

Montreal came through with a shock 38-17 victory over the 16-2 Toronto Argonauts in the East Final last Saturday, killing a chance of a rematch of last year’s championship game. It was the Alouettes’ first appearance in the championship game since winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg earned their place in the Grey Cup for the fourth year in a row with a 24-13 victory over the BC Lions in the West Final. Winnipeg has now played in four straight Grey Cups, winning in 2019 and 2021 over Hamilton while losing last year to Toronto.

The game also featured a halftime show from American punk rock band Green Day, who performed a selection of classic hits as well as new single “The American Dream is Killing Me”.

