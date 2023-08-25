Why CFL viewership is soaring in three key Canadian markets

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is celebrating a mid-season triumph, riding a wave of surging viewership and fan engagement, especially in three important Canadian markets.

According to new data published by the league, viewership within the 25-54 age group has surged by 29% year-over-year through Week 11 of the season. Notably, over 8.8 million viewers caught CFL action on TSN, while an additional 1.9 million tuned in via RDS.

The growth has extended to revenue as well.

Game day earnings for the Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions, and Montreal Alouettes have soared by 26% year-over-year through Week 10. And matches featuring the teams from Canada’s three most popular cities have seen a 27% viewership increase in the 25-54 demographic through Week 11.

So, what’s behind all of this? The CFL says digital engagement has played a pivotal role in deepening fan connections.

Data indicates that social media interactions have spiked by 30%, website page views by 11%, and the CFL’s YouTube views by 10%, all year-over-year through Week 11. Meanwhile, the league’s podcast, The Waggle, recorded a 23% surge in downloads.

Most importantly, perhaps, the football itself has been especially exciting this year.

According to statistics provided by the league, nearly 60% of games this season saw major turnarounds occur in the last three minutes of play. “Big plays” have spiked, with the highest average of explosive plays per game since 2018.

Adding to the quality of football on the field, the CFL’s league-wide passing efficiency rating is also at its highest point of the year, sitting at 90.5%.

“Our league is a showcase for great athletes playing fun, fast, and entertaining football, and sports fans are responding in very positive ways,” said Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the Canadian Football League, who is confident that the remainder of the campaign will generate similar numbers.

“We’re confident this momentum will continue as we launch the second half of our season with our strong Labour Day match-ups and build excitement toward the 110th Grey Cup this November in Hamilton,” Ambrosie added.