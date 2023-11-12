Grey Cup matchup set as BC Lions eliminated in West Final

New year, same result for the BC Lions.

For the second straight season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended the BC Lions’ season in the West Final. This time around, they beat the Lions 24-13.

This is the fourth straight season that Winnipeg will play for the Grey Cup. They’re only the third team in CFL history to play in four straight Grey Cups.

Winnipeg won in 2019 and 2021 before losing to the Toronto Argonauts in the Final, 24-23 last season.

The Lions now haven’t made it to the Grey Cup Final since 2011. With the Montreal Alouettes playing for the Grey Cup next week, the Lions have the biggest Grey Cup Finals drought in the league.

Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. finished the regular season with one of the most prolific offensive seasons in Lions history. He led the league with 4,769 yards passing. That was also the sixth-highest single season mark in Lions history.

However the 2023 West Final was not his time to shine.

Adams Jr. had one spectacular play, a Hail Mary touchdown pass at the end of the first half, which made the West Final a one score game.

That ended up being Adams Jr.’s only touchdown pass of the game.

The big story in this game was that Adams Jr. was sacked a staggering 10 times. With the Lions running 43 offensive plays during the game, that means Adams Jr. was sacked on 23% of the Lions’ offensive snaps.

He was under duress all night, and finished 13/25 with 221 yards passing, one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Lions’ defence managed to keep quarterback Zach Collaros in check. He passed for one 158 yards with no touchdowns.

However, Blue Bombers running back Brady Oliveira was his usual dominant self. The CFL’s best running back rushed for 101 yards on 14 carries in the first half.

On the Bombers first offensive drive of the game, Oliveira accounted for all 70 yards on their touchdown drive.

Oliveira might be nursing an injury, as he was used sparingly in the second half. However, his first half performance was better than what most running backs accomplish in an entire game.

The Bombers also scored a touchdown after blocking a punt in the second quarter. That gave them a two score lead at the time.

While the Lions cut into that lead and kept things interesting, they couldn’t muster up enough offence to take the lead.

In the East Final, the Montreal Alouettes shocked the Toronto Argonauts, stunning the CFL’s top team with a 38-17 thumping to earn the other Grey Cup berth. Argos quarterback Chad Kelly threw four interceptions on the day, with the 16-2 Argos getting blown out in one of the most shocking upsets in recent CFL history.

The Blue Bombers and the Alouettes will face off in the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton next Sunday, November 19th. You can watch the game nationally on TSN.