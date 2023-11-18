Canucks ECHL affiliate forgot to bring their jerseys to a game

Things don’t always run as smoothly in the minor leagues as they do in the NHL, as proven by Vancouver Canucks ECHL affiliate, the Kalamazoo Wings, on Friday night.

The Wings, who were on the road to take on the Toledo Walleyes, realized before the game began that they had forgotten their jerseys. With no way of getting them in time for puck drop, they were forced to wear the Walleyes practice jerseys in what was a somewhat embarrassing but hilarious moment.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever seen this before. The Kalamazoo Wings are wearing the Toledo Walleye’s practice jerseys at Toledo.

According to Toledo broadcast, the Wings left their jerseys at home but they’re en route. pic.twitter.com/6M1zGPQ5oP — Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) November 18, 2023

The jerseys didn’t prove lucky for the Wings, as they quickly went down 2-0 in the first period and wound up losing by a 4-2 final.

Forgetting the jerseys was a bit of a microcosm for the Wings season so far. They have struggled early into the 2023-24 campaign, winning just three of their 10 games so far, while only finding the back of the net 21 times. As a result of their struggles, they are tied with the Allen Americans for dead last in the Western Conference.

The Wings will be back in action tonight, as they are once again on the road, this time to take on the Indy Fuel. They will have their regular jerseys on in this one, and will hope that the uniforms can help snap a five-game losing streak. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm ET.