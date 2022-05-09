Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium will be rocking this summer with amazing live music and delicious food and drink. And it’s all to raise funds for an important local cause.

Greater Vancouver Food Bank’s Foodstock 2022, presented by 102.7 THE PEAK, is happening on Sunday, June 26.

The music festival features eight local bands and artists, lawn games, and plenty of choices for food and drink lovers to discover.

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy the day on the Swangard Stadium field in support of the GVFB.

Foodstock will feature crowd-pleasing sets from Bend Sinister, Sleepy Gonzales, Generous Thieves, The Noodle Boys, Uncle Strut, Green Alderson, Madelyn Read, and Good Goin’.

The 19+ fundraiser will be serving refreshing beverages from Strange Fellows Brewing, Luppolo Brewing Company, Dageraad Brewing, Bomber Brewing, Studio Brewing, Bridge Brewing, Wildeye Brewing, NUDE Beverages, and more to be announced. Drink up because 50 percent of all beverage sales proceeds will be donated to the GVFB.

Bring your appetite to the fest because Foodstock is welcoming a number of popular food trucks to the event. Order your favourites from Beavertails, Kyu Grill, Shameless Buns, Wings, and Reel Mac n Cheese, and 10% of all food sales will be donated to the non-profit organization.

Foodstock tickets include one beverage ticket to be used at the vendor of your choice, with additional beverage tickets available for purchase on-site. A limited-edition festival T-shirt can also be ordered when you buy your tickets online.

The GVFB assists over 10,000 people each month through direct distribution in Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster and the North Shore. The non-profit also provides food support to 119 community agencies in these communities, including housing agencies, women and children’s shelters, transition houses and after-school programs.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online