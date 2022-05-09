Vancouver Folk Music Festival unveils summer 2022 lineup

Vancouver Folk Music Festival (VFMF), one of the city’s most popular summer events, is returning to Jericho Beach Park this July for a three-day extravaganza.

The lineup for the 45th annual VFMF, taking place July 15 to 17, features an extensive lineup of local, national, and international stars.

This year’s performers include Mexican-American musician and activist Alejandro Escovedo, three-time Grammy nominee Allison Russell, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle, and local indie-rock heroes The New Pornographers.

“I am so happy to have so many great Canadian and International artists coming this year,” said Artistic and Executive Director Debbi Salmonsen in a release. “As well as legends like Taj Mahal, and many great Canadian and US musicians, we have artists joining us from Chile, Finland, India, Korea, Mexico, and Taiwan.

“This year, our ‘folk music’ definition has really spread its wings into many roots genres. We can’t wait to see our Folk Fest fans, vendors and volunteers in person again this year. We are working hard to ensure a safe and joyful experience for everyone. I also want to express our gratitude to the Musqueam Nation for allowing us to hold our event on their unceded traditional land.”

The VFMF will feature three daytime stages as well as an evening main stage. The festival will also have a Little Folks area, an artisan market, food vendors, and an adult beverage garden, so there are lots to see and do.

Here’s the full lineup for Vancouver Folk Music Festival 2022:

Alejandro Escovedo

Allison Russell

Asleep At the Wheel

Beledrone

Bella White

Blue Moon Marquee w/ Duke Robillard

Christine Tassan et les Imposteures

Clerel

Debashish Bhattacharya

Five Alarm Funk

Ford Pier

Fortune Block

Frazey Ford

Golosa La Orquesta

Haley Heynderickx

Housewife

Kanatal

Lache Cercel & The Roma Jazz Ensemble

Lennie Gallant

Molly Tuttle

Quote The Raven

Redbird

RevoluSon

Robben Ford

Russell deCarle

SGaanaGwa

Shovels & Rope

SINNOI

Stringband Sundae

Suzie Ungerleider

Taj Mahal

The Bros. Landreth

The New Pornographers

Vancouver Fiddle Club

VILDÁ

Witch Prophet

Tiered weekend and day passes are on sale now, with prices increasing as tiers sell out. There are concession-priced tickets for elders, students, and youth, and children aged 12 and under can attend the event free with a paid adult.

When: July 15 to 17, 2022

Where: Jericho Beach Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online