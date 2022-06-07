The biggest garage sale in Vancouver is happening this month (PHOTOS)

Heads up, bargain hunters! You’re going to need a bigger bag!

The sixth annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 18 throughout Grandview Woodland in East Vancouver.

It’s the first neighbourhood-wide sale since 2019, so organizers are expecting a big turnout of shoppers and sellers. Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways.

You might also like: First-ever Ambleside Music Festival just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

10 things to do with your dad in Metro Vancouver this Father's Day

Jumpstart your tech career with BrainStation leadership events this month

Anyone in the Grandview Woodland area is invited to set up a sale simply by registering online. There is no cost to do so, though donations are being collected to help with organization costs.

Shoppers can then see all of the participating sales by visiting greatgrandview.com/buy, which will have an updated make closer to the big sale.

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find!

When: June 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)