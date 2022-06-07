EventsSummer

The biggest garage sale in Vancouver is happening this month (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 7 2022, 10:31 pm
The biggest garage sale in Vancouver is happening this month (PHOTOS)
Great Grandview Garage Sale/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Understanding CBT Food Psychology & Supplements

Thu, June 9, 7:00pm

Understanding CBT Food Psychology & Supplements
Simu Liu

Mon, June 13, 7:00pm

Simu Liu
OURO Collective Performance - 7y98D

Thu, June 16, 7:30pm

OURO Collective Performance - 7y98D
Story Story Lie :: Suspicious Minds

Thu, June 23, 7:00pm

Story Story Lie :: Suspicious Minds

Heads up, bargain hunters! You’re going to need a bigger bag!

The sixth annual Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 18 throughout Grandview Woodland in East Vancouver.

It’s the first neighbourhood-wide sale since 2019, so organizers are expecting a big turnout of shoppers and sellers. Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways.

Great Grandview Garage Sale

Great Grandview Garage Sale/Facebook

Anyone in the Grandview Woodland area is invited to set up a sale simply by registering online. There is no cost to do so, though donations are being collected to help with organization costs.

Great Grandview Garage Sale

Great Grandview Garage Sale/Facebook

Shoppers can then see all of the participating sales by visiting greatgrandview.com/buy, which will have an updated make closer to the big sale.

Great Grandview Garage Sale

Great Grandview Garage Sale/Facebook

From records to retro furniture, books to housewares, and toys for the little ones there’s something for everyone at this massive Vancouver garage sale. Make sure you bring cash and bags to hold everything you find!

Great Grandview Garage Sale

Great Grandview Garage Sale/Facebook

Great Grandview Garage Sale 2022

When: June 18, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.