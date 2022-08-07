One fatality after two people shot while driving Highway 1 in Burnaby

One person has died and another sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot while driving on the Trans Canada Highway, according to police.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working the case after Burnaby RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Saturday afternoon near the Kensington overpass.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact location of the shooting.

“A man called 911 after the vehicle he was driving was targeted in a shooting, resulting in the death of his passenger,” said police, who identified a suspect vehicle – a black Mercedes Benz SUV.

About two hours after the call about the shooting, Burnaby RCMP received another call about a vehicle fire near Beecher Park on the 1100 block of Eastlawn Drive.

“IHIT believes this vehicle to be the black Mercedes, linked to the homicide investigation and has taken conduct of the scene,” police said.

Investigators think that the shooting was targeted and there’s no further risk to the public.

They have released one victim’s identity, 18-year-old Meysam Zaki, but have not identified the second victim who was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We are releasing Mr. Zaki’s name in hopes that witnesses will come forward who can assist us in building a timeline of his whereabouts in the time leading to his death,” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said.

“Any associates of Mr. Zaki or the second victim are urged to speak with police. IHIT is committed to bring justice for this young man’s family.”

Any witnesses or people travelling west on Highway 1 in Burnaby between 2 pm and 3 pm on Saturday, August 6 with dashcam footage are asked to reach police.

Also, people in the Beecher Park area between 12 pm and 5 pm are asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]