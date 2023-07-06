"Beyond me": Granville Island traffic resembles US border lineups (VIDEO)

If you’re planning to drive out to Granville Island during peak hours, prepare to wait in your car for a very long time.

A recently shared video on Twitter shows long lineups of cars that resemble those you’d see at a BC Ferries terminal or the US-Canada border.

Twitter user @heyintuition shared a video on July 4 showing the massive lineup waiting to get into Granville Island.

“Can’t even get into @granville_isle on the road with a bike right now, had to take the sidewalk,” they wrote.

“Seawall was really quiet which was nice but this is just insane. Why there isn’t a shuttle or restricted car access is beyond me. This is just cars polluting the whole area.”

Can’t even get into @granville_isle on the road with a bike right now, had to take the sidewalk. Seawall was really quiet which was nice but this is just insane. Why there isn’t a shuttle or restricted car access is beyond me. This is just cars polluting the whole area. #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/e4IVmjAeZX — Vanessa G (@heyintuition) July 4, 2023

Lisa Ono, Manager of Public Affairs and Programming with Granville Island told us about what might be causing the backup, and it sounds like it’s a combination of different factors. One of the main factors is that Granville Island has been busier than ever right now. Ono told Daily Hive that tourism traffic is up across the region and that Granville Island is one of the most-visited destinations.

“Also, a number of construction projects have temporarily reduced parking spaces and contributed to traffic congestion. Once complete, access will be freed up in those areas.”

Visitors are being encouraged to travel using alternative forms of transportation, like the water taxi companies that offer service to Granville Island.

“We also offer a free bike valet service over the summer. Those travelling by car during peak times will need to allow for extra time in their schedules.”

Ono also gave a shoutout to the Public Market Courtyard, which recently introduced an open alcohol consumption area.

Long story short, if you’re planning to drive into Granville Island, you might be listening to a podcast while waiting to get in for a while.