After over a year of having to adjust their performances to a virtual format, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is welcoming back audiences in person this month.

The VSO is working with the Vancouver Civic Theatre (VCT) to bring live audiences to four performances in a safe way. The reopening is in accordance with Stage 2 of BC’s COVID-19 restart plan.

Audience members will still need to maintain physical distance and wear a mask at all times when inside the theatre, and only 50 people will be permitted to attend at one time.

The four performances will take place at the historic Orpheum Theatre on the mornings and afternoons of June 19 and June 26.

Highlights include a performance by the iconic Canadian singer/songwriter Steven Page, a quartet for four violas, including the VSO’s new principal violist, Hung-Wei Huang, and a concerto for seven wind instruments and string orchestra by Swiss composer Frank Martin.

Each concert will have a different program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Civic Theatres (@vancivictheatres)

Tickets will be given to frontline workers, media, special guests, VSO subscribers, and donors for these performances.

Additionally, members of the public are invited to enter a draw for a limited number of tickets on June 19 via this online form.

Performances will also be recorded for distribution at a later date.

VSO & VCT Welcome Back

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

When: June 19th (10:10 am/2:40 pm); June 26th (10:10 am/2:40 pm)

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter