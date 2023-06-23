There’s no better way to say TGIF than some seriously cheap food deals, if you ask us.

For this weekend only, DoorDash Canada will be partnering with several local Vancouver restaurants to offer $1 menu items – a first-of-its-kind campaign from the food delivery platform.

Starting today, Friday, June 23, and running until Sunday, June 25, you’ll be able to explore tons of different local restaurants offering special dishes and items for only $1.

While the deal is offered in Toronto and Halifax as well, here in Vancouver you can expect participating restaurants such as Donair Dude, Kokomo, Tacofino, and Juke Fried Chicken.

Available only between the hours of 2 pm and 5 pm, those who place an order through the DoorDash app from these participating restaurants can use the codes FRIDOLLAR, SATDOLLAR, and SUNDOLLAR – on each day, respectively – to get the deal.

Don’t sleep on this super cheap deal, as it’s here for this weekend only.