T&T is launching on DoorDash across Canada

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
May 21 2024, 4:56 pm
T&T Supermarket | rblfmr/Shutterstock

Canada’s largest Asian grocery store, T&T, is launching on DoorDash, so you can get all your favourite specialty goods delivered to your door.

T&T has partnered with the delivery service, allowing users to access each of its 33 stores across Alberta, BC, Ontario, and Quebec directly on the DoorDash app or on its website.

Customers will be able to choose from a whopping 3,800 products available at T&T stores, including Asian groceries, beauty products, and more.

Favourites such as honey butter chips, sushi trays, and BBQ buns will all be available on DoorDash for delivery.

“We take immense pride in curating a wide range of Asian products within the aisles of our stores, as it’s incredibly important for customers to continue learning about culture through food,” said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket.

“Partnering with DoorDash, just in time to celebrate Asian Heritage Month, opens another channel to bring authentic products to customers, whether you’re looking to re-create a childhood favourite dish, or discover new flavours.”

If you’re eager to place your first T&T order, customers can get 40% off their first T&T order of $50 or more through DoorDash between May 21 and June 11. To receive the discount, customers must use the promo code “TNT40” at the checkout.

Last week, big box store Costco announced it would launch its products on Uber Eats, which will be available to non-members.

