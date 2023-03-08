Canadian-founded coffee chain Good Earth Coffeehouse has been making some serious moves lately.

After announcing its partnership with Indigo last year with plans to launch inside select bookstores across the country, Good Earth has quickly expanded with several new locations.

The latest location to open its doors is in downtown Victoria’s busy Bay Centre.

With a mix of more than 80 street front and interior shops spanning an entire city block, the Bay Centre is a bustling shopping hub in the Vancouver Island city, and the addition of a coffeehouse will provide a welcoming space for the community’s coffee and food needs.

Good Earth Coffeehouse, which operates more than 50 locations across Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, was founded in Calgary in 1991.

The franchise currently operates five locations in the Victoria area and two in Vancouver.

Good Earth Coffeehouse offers a selection of Rainforest Alliance Certified and Direct Trade coffees, which have been roasted to their exact specifications, as well as an extensive food menu.

The Bay Centre location will hold a grand opening event on Saturday, March 18, with free coffee all day, live music, prizes, and samples of Good Earth’s food and beverage offerings.

This location will be open on weekdays from 7 am to 7 pm and on weekends from 8 am to 7 pm.

Address: 1150 Douglas Street, Victoria

