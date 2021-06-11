A plant-based hot dog eatery is coming to Robson Street — Good Dogs is slated to open next month in Vancouver.

Good Dogs Plant Foods will be opening its brick and mortar at 1331 Robson Street, the team told Dished Vancouver.

The concept has also purchased two permanent vending locations, a Good Dogs ice cream cart is slated to open at Robson and Burrard, and a Stanley Park cart near Lost Lagoon is also in the works.

The 888-square-feet Robson Street eatery is planning to open with approximately 20-24 seats.

It will be serving up casual eats like gourmet, plant-based hot dogs, salads, bowls, appetizers, and desserts.

There will be an emphasis on house-made pickled and fermented veggies, made-from-scratch sauces, and dressings on the menu here.

Owners tell us partnering with local organic farmers and a no-waste, sustainable policy is of the utmost importance.

In the future, this maker aims to run pop-up events featuring multi-course vegan feasts too.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this spot. Stay tuned!

Good Dogs Plant Foods

Address: 1331 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram