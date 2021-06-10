FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

Father's Day Vancouver: Take-home feasts to celebrate dad

Jun 10 2021, 5:13 pm
Father's Day Box (Photo: Jamie-Lee Fuoco)

Calling all kids, Father’s Day is coming up quickly. To make sure the weekend is extra special, we’ve got a list of standout, take-home feasts suitable for dear old dad.

Here are seven ways to celebrate dad with local Vancouver food and beverage offerings.

Potluck Hawker Eatery

Potluck

Photo: Rich Won

A Southeast Asian meal for Father’s Day is sure to impress, especially when it’s Potluck’s Fried Chicken Joy Feast. This meal comes with fried chicken, a variety of sides, house-made dipping sauces, and drinks. The feast is $125 and feeds four to six people. Order now and get it for pickup on June 19 and 20.

Address: 3424 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9344

Instagram

Railtown Catering

Railtown Catering

Courtesy Railtown Catering

Railtown always kills it with the BBQ packages, and the same goes for the Father’s Day edition. This package feeds four people and is available for $159. It features tons of eats including a 35-hour Texas Style Beef Brisket, Applewood Smoked Pork Shoulder, and Beer Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken along with sides and even an Embarcadero Cocktail Kit. Order now for pick up on June 19 and 20. Delivery will be available throughout the Lower Mainland for an additional charge.

Address: 397 Railway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-8811

Instagram

Burgerland Smash Up

Burgerland

Courtesy Burgerland

Burgerland is launching its Big Mac-inspired “Big Smash” Kit just in time for Father’s Day. You can get this four-person feast for a limited time starting June 12 for pickup or delivery via Uber Eats and Doordash. It comes with step-by-step instructions for the perfect burgers.

Instagram

The Graze Company

Father's Day Vancouver

Courtesy The Graze Company

The Graze Ultimate Man Box is $175 and serves two to four people. This fun take on a Father’s Day feast features a variety of items including smoked gouda and peppered cheddar, Cotto ham, garlic sausage, pepperoni sticks, artichoke and asiago dip, grainy mustard, salty jumbo pretzel and spicy cheese sauce for dipping to name just a few. This box is available for preorder now and can be delivered from June 18 to 20. A craft beer can be added to this for an additional price.

Instagram

Nuba

Nuba

Courtesy Nuba

Nuba’s got a unique Father’s Day Grilling Package that comes complete with three types of marinated skewers (beef, prawn and veggie) and sides. Add a four-pack of Nuba’s Turmeric Ale beer and you’ve got the perfect BBQ package. You can order this online with delivery and pickup available on June 19 from noon to 6 pm.

Instagram

Torafuku

Father's Day

Courtesy Torafuku

Torafuku’s got a Father’s Day feast available for dine-in and to-go. The multi-course meals are designed for sharing and come complete with three starters, a choice of main, and dessert. These sets are available to be ordered Wednesday to Sunday after 5 pm starting June 11 through June 20.

Address: 958 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-903-2006

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

The Lazy Gourmet

The Lazy Gourmet

Father’s Day Box (Photo: Jamie-Lee Fuoco)

While The Lazy Gourmet has a set menu is available for Father’s Day, the $75 Father’s Day Box is looking pretty dang good to us. This package includes buttermilk fried chicken wings and BBQ ribs with a variety of sides like coleslaw, macaroni salad, jalapeño cheddar cornbread, waffle sticks, and whiskey maple syrup to name just some. Preorders can be made online and pickup and delivery options are available.

Address: 1605 W 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-734-2507

Instagram

