Canada has better Copa América odds than four other countries

The Canadian Men’s National Team is getting set for their debut at the Copa América next week. Unfortunately, the odds are not in their favour.

After logging a clean sheet in a victory over Trinidad and Tobago back in March, Canada secured their spot at the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América as one of six CONCACAF guest nations.

As a result, they’ve managed to secure better odds than four other countries going into the tournament, which kicks off on June 20.

With a total of 16 nations in this year’s draw, Canada, which currently ranks 49th on FIFA’s world ranking, has the 12th-best odds of winning the prestigious event with a 1.1% chance (as per Forbes Betting).

Argentina: +175

Brazil: +220

Uruguay: +550

Mexico: +1,300

Colombia: +1,400

USA: +1,400

Ecuador: +1,800

Chile: +3,700

Peru: +5,500

Paraguay: +7,000

Venezuela: +8,500

Canada: +9,000

Jamaica: +19,000

Bolivia: +22,000

Costa Rica: +22,000

Panama: +49,000

Recent World Cup champions Argentina have the best odds (36.3%) of winning the Copa, offering the possibility of a repeat of their 2021 performance. Meanwhile, Panama has the worst odds (0.20%).

While once an exclusively South American tournament, the Copa América has expanded in recent years.

This year, the United States, which hosted the Copa América Centenario in 2016, will host the tournament for the second time. Games will be played in multiple states, such as Georgia, Florida, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, Kansas, and Arizona.

Playing in front of new head coach Jesse Marsch, Canada will have the misfortune of kicking off their tournament with a match against Lionel Messi and his Argentinian squad on June 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

FanDuel’s odds for the tournament’s inaugural match are -330 for an Argentina victory and +850 for a Canadian upset.

Suffice it to say, the Copa’s newest and most northern addition will need all the help they can get to get past the group stage.