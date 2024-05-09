Good news, aurora-chasers — the Northern Lights are in the forecast for Vancouver this weekend.

The US-based National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Centre forecasts an aurora viewline reaching all the way south to Washington State Friday night.

There is a high likelihood of seeing aurora north of Vancouver and a moderate likelihood of seeing it near the Canada-US border.

Auroraforecast.com also puts Vancouver’s likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights at a nine out of 10 for both May 10 and May 11.

“The geomagnetic field is expected to be at quiet to active levels on May 10 (09 May), unsettled to minor storm levels on May 11 (10 May) and minor storm to major storm levels on May 12 (11 May),” the website says.

Furthermore, the forecast is clear all weekend long, so clouds shouldn’t obscure the view of the sky.

A local weather-watcher who goes by Brad604 on social media shared that there’s a chance of seeing aurora “well down the I-5” if conditions are right.

Um… You all seeing this in SW BC? Not a guarantee, but if the Geomagnetic Storm hits just right, you won’t just be seeing the Aurora in Vancouver, BC tomorrow night. You’d be able to see it well down the I5 too. Cloud cover should be 0%. Words rarely ever said around here! pic.twitter.com/ZmAsSpzjVo — Brad604 (@Brad604) May 9, 2024

Anyone else staying up late to see it this weekend? Let us know in the comments.