Spectacular Northwest Territories: Your ultimate guide to seeing the northern lights

If you’ve ever dreamt of seeing the northern lights, 2024 might be your year! Experts are predicting the brightest aurora activity this year through 2025.

Daily Hive took the journey to the Northwest Territories to experience the natural sensation, and we got the low down on what to expect if you decide to pack your bags and book your own trip.

While watching the aurora borealis at night is certainly a bucket list travel highlight, there is so much more to see, eat, and do in Yellowknife! Besides, wouldn’t you want to have a daytime highlight, too?

We took the trip up north, and though the trip was short and sweet, it was jam-packed with winter activities.

Watching the northern lights dance in the sky? Check. Snowmobiling over a frozen lake? Check. Dogsledding? Check!

If you’re planning a trip up north, be sure to give yourself a couple of days to catch the lights, given that visibility every night is not promised. Some nights are cloudier than others, and you may not be able to see the sky as prominently. For us, three nights and four days was enough.

As someone who has only ever seen the northern lights through photos and ads and never with their own eyes, seeing it for the first time was breathtakingly surreal. The tour guides do a great job of educating you, too! We highly recommend going with Aurora Village and/or Bucketlist Tours if you’re looking for a more intimate experience.

For daytime bites, The Woodyard Brewhouse and Copperhouse Eatery and Lounge were the food highlights of this trip. Both provided comfort food and amazing drinks, all made with fresh and local ingredients. Just what your body needs to keep warm.

Hot tip: Pack tons of layers (winter gear is available for rent) and take a nap before heading out at night to aurora chase. You’ll thank yourself later.

Happy northern lights viewing!

The author of this article was hosted by Expedia