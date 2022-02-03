GoFundMe has suspended a fundraiser for the anti-vaccine mandate protesters known as the “Freedom Convoy” after it reached over $10 million in donations.

The campaign, organized by Tamara Lich and BJ Dichter, currently has a notice stating that it’s under review to ensure it complies with GoFundMe’s terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.

The crowdfunding site released a statement on Wednesday addressing the suspension of the campaign.

“When we do not receive required information, we may put a pause on donations as we did in this case,” reads the statement.

The convoy descended on the nation’s capital over the weekend and was joined by protesters flying Nazi and Confederate flags. Terry Fox statue, the national war memorial, and the aboriginal veteran’s monument were also defaced by protesters.

“We strictly prohibit user content that reflects or promotes behaviour in support of violence — in this case, the organizer met our requirements, and the fundraiser did not violate our Terms of Service at the time of creation,” said GoFundMe.

The company didn’t indicate how long the fundraiser would be paused, or what would happen to the $10.1 million that has already been donated.

Despite this suspension, a post on the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page tells followers to continue to donate through e-transfer.

The suspension comes after Ottawa’s police chief said he has reason to believe that money from the US is helping the anti-vaccine mandate demonstrators stay in the city.

The impact on local businesses and residents is severe, and demonstrators have come from all over Canada — and in some cases beyond the country’s borders, Chief Peter Sloly said.

Earlier this week, the police arrested and charged two men in association with the so-called “Freedom Convoy.”

Daily Hive has reached out to GoFundMe for more information on the suspension.