Canadian premiers call for trucker convoys to remain peaceful

Premiers across the country have weighed in on the ongoing trucker convoys that have popped up in cities across Canada.

At a virtual joint news conference Friday afternoon, multiple premiers commented on the trucker convoys that mainly oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health measures.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said any acts of hatred or violence will have zero tolerance when it comes to protests scheduled in cities in that province this weekend.

Ford added that the current situation in Ottawa, with Freedom Convoy protesters lingering, needs to end.

“It’s no longer a protest, it’s an occupation. It’s hurting businesses, that these folks are supposed to be supporting in a big way, and families, it’s time for this to come to an end,” Ford said.

“Folks, let’s put an end to this. We are so, so close to getting back to normal we have to be united. What is happening in Ottawa is unacceptable,” Ford added. “When you start occupying, it’s unacceptable.”

The premiers of Saskatchewan and Manitoba both commented on protests at each respective province’s legislature buildings, stressing the importance that the protests remain peaceful.

“All Canadians do have the right to protest, and within the confines of the law,” said Premier Scott Moe. “Folks across Canada are growing wearing with COVID and a number of public health measures.”

“We hear the voices of disappointment, but we also want those voices to respect the right and liberties of other people,” said BC Premier John Horgan regarding protests in his province, with a large truck convoy possibly heading towards downtown Vancouver tomorrow.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney did not speak on the trucker convoys, with his province dealing with protests and a several blockade at a US-Canada border crossing in southern Alberta.