14 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this July

When the weather starts getting hot, few things are cooler than walking down the street of Vancouver and suddenly realizing that a new movie or the next instalment of your favourite TV show is actually live and on location. From brand new series like The Nanny to your favourites like Virgin River and The Good Doctor returning for another season — don’t miss out on all the action happening in the city this month!

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this July.

Buddy Games 2

Buddy Games 2 will set up shop in Vancouver this July to begin filming. The new movie is the sequel to Buddy Games, which Josh Duhamel directed and starred in back in 2019. The comedy follows a group of close-knit friends who get together year after year to compete in various challenges known as “the buddy games”, and Buddy Games 2 will be more of the same hilarious stunts. Previously the first movie also co-starred Dax Sheppard, Olivia Munn, and Kevin Dillon — so here’s hoping they all return for the sequel!

Kung Fu – Season 3

The CW’s Kung Fu will be on location in the city filming for its third season. Production starts in July and will continue into December. The series stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, a young woman who becomes a vigilante for her community by using martial arts to fight crime and protect others. Set in the present day, Kung Fu is an adaption of the original 1970’s Kung Fu series.

Fire Country – Season 1

Fire Country is in Vancouver this July to start up production for its first season. The CBS series will follow a young convict who gets a second chance when in exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country will star Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be in Vancouver filming until sometime in December.

Nancy Drew – Season 4

Nancy Drew begins filming in Vancouver this month for the fourth season of the hit CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series follows a young Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends unexpectedly witness a murder. Filming will be underway from July to December.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is filming in the Vancouver area right now, and production is expected to wrap up by mid July. Being called the prequel to the classic musical Grease, the 10-episode musical series will be set four years before the original.

From the pink ladies to Van Tech being transformed into Rydell High, the new series will give you all those nostalgic Grease vibes you’ve been missing!

Virgin River – Season 5

Virgin River will return to Vancouver this month to film for its fifth season of the popular binge-worthy Netflix show. The romance/drama series follows a woman who moves to a small town in Northern California after taking a job as a nurse practitioner. Naturally, she ends up falling in love with not only the town, but a man who runs the local bar too.

The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in the lead roles as Melinda and Jack, and according to fans their complicated at times relationship makes Virgin River a must-watch!

The Good Doctor – Season 6

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver this July for another season! Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. The Good Doctor will be on location for quite awhile, as filming will continue into April of next year.

Family Law – Season 3

Family Law will be filming in Vancouver through to August for its third season of the Global original series. Set in downtown Vancouver, the drama series follows a somewhat dysfunctional family that works together at their father’s law firm and has an all-Canadian cast like Victor Garber, Genelle Williams, Zach Smadu and Jewel Stait.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians – Season 1

Going by its working title of “Mink Golden,” Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians is filming in Vancouver right now. Starring The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as the lead character Percy Jackson, the new series is based on the fantasy books by author Rick Riordan. Production is expected to continue into January 2023.

Schmigadoon! – Season 2

Schmigadoon! is back filming in Vancouver until the end of July for its second season. Also going by its working title of “Puddin,” the parody musical series revolves around a couple who goes backpacking, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, and the pair end up in a town where life is quite literally like being inside a 1940’s musical.

Snowpiercer – Season 4

Back for its fourth season, Snowpiercer is filming in Vancouver through to August. The drama series is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It tells the story of the last survivors left on Earth, who board a train called “The Snowpiercer” that travels around the world that is now frozen. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

Creepshow – Season 4

Creepshow has been filming in the city since May and production is expected to continue till the end of July. The horror series brings comic book stories to life and is a continuation of the 1982 Creepshow movie, with every episode telling a different spooky story with different characters.

Creepshow has a long list of famous cast members in previous seasons like David Arquette, Ali Larter, Kid Cudi, Justin Long, Anna Camp, Breckin Meyer, and James Remar, among many others. Who knows what stars may be in season four — so keep your eyes peeled around town!

The Nanny – Season 1

A new mystery series The Nanny is currently filming in the Metro Vancouver area. Filming for the new series began back in May and will continue into the summer months. Starring Kelly Bishop and Andrea Londo, the series will follow Elena, a live-in nanny who moves in with a wealthy widower and his son and starts to uncover all kinds of secrets.

Cruel Summer – Season 2

Cruel Summer is filming in the Metro Vancouver area for its second season. The series is set in the ’90s in Texas and tells the story of two young girls — popular girl Kate, who mysteriously goes missing, and social outcast Jeanette, who suddenly takes her place at school.

Previously, the series was filmed in Dallas, Texas, but production moved to Richmond for season two. Cruel Summer will be filming in the city until sometime in August.