An international skateboarding event is being celebrated in Vancouver tomorrow, and that could mean some traffic tie-ups for local drivers.

Go Skate Day (GSD) 2023 is rolling into the city on Wednesday, June 21, starting at 11 am at the Downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia Street and Dunsmuir viaducts.

Organizers Timebomb Trading said online that the event “could be the biggest Go Skate Day Vancouver has ever seen,” with six downtown locations being used for skaters to gather and pay tribute to the sport they love.”

“This year’s GSD will feature two new spots, three new obstacles added to spots, and a new BBQ ender,” added Timebomb Trading in the Go Skate 2023 Vancouver. “Also, Thrasher is filming its ‘Vacations’ series that will feature 10+ global pro riders who will be coming through to skate with you,”

The locations for this year’s GSD have not yet been revealed save for the skate plaza near the southeast corner of Andy Livingstone Park. Skaters do have the chance to win part of a $2,500 cash prize pool by performing tricks throughout the event.

Past GSD Vancouver spots have included Victory Square, Vancouver Art Gallery, and Terry Fox Plaza outside of BC Place. Hundreds of skaters will take to the roads to travel from spot to spot, so give yourself plenty of time if you’re driving through the area.

When: June 21, 2023

Time: Starts at 11 am

Where: Various locations beginning at the Downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia Street and Dunsmuir viaducts

Cost: Free