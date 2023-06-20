EventsNews

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 20 2023, 10:09 pm
Go Skate Day (Timebomb Trading/Facebook)
An international skateboarding event is being celebrated in Vancouver tomorrow, and that could mean some traffic tie-ups for local drivers.

Go Skate Day (GSD) 2023 is rolling into the city on Wednesday, June 21, starting at 11 am at the Downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia Street and Dunsmuir viaducts.

Organizers Timebomb Trading said online that the event “could be the biggest Go Skate Day Vancouver has ever seen,” with six downtown locations being used for skaters to gather and pay tribute to the sport they love.”

“This year’s GSD will feature two new spots, three new obstacles added to spots, and a new BBQ ender,” added Timebomb Trading in the Go Skate 2023 Vancouver. “Also, Thrasher is filming its ‘Vacations’ series that will feature 10+ global pro riders who will be coming through to skate with you,”

Go Skate Day

Go Skate Day (Timebomb Trading/Facebook)

The locations for this year’s GSD have not yet been revealed save for the skate plaza near the southeast corner of Andy Livingstone Park. Skaters do have the chance to win part of a $2,500 cash prize pool by performing tricks throughout the event.

Go Skate Day

Go Skate Day (Timebomb Trading/Facebook)

Past GSD Vancouver spots have included Victory Square, Vancouver Art Gallery, and Terry Fox Plaza outside of BC Place. Hundreds of skaters will take to the roads to travel from spot to spot, so give yourself plenty of time if you’re driving through the area.

Go Skate Day

Go Skate Day (Timebomb Trading/Facebook)

Go Skate Day 2023 Vancouver

When: June 21, 2023
Time: Starts at 11 am
Where: Various locations beginning at the Downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia Street and Dunsmuir viaducts
Cost: Free

