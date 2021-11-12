Glowbal Restaurant Group is spreading holiday cheer in more than one special way this year.

Starting this December, they will transform the patio of their flagship location into an encapsulating, holiday-themed winter wonderland.

Guests are invited to experience the magic of the holiday season by indulging in seasonal dishes and festive drinks, like Gingerbread Eggnog and Jingle Juice, in the midst of elegant holiday décor.

There will be no pouting allowed on the patio, as snow-kissed wreathes adorn the area, along with fully trimmed Christmas trees and frosty, twinkling lights.

The patio, as well as being beautiful, will also feature overhead heaters, privacy screens, and awnings for full protection from all elements.

But the holiday magic doesn’t stop there.

On Sunday, December 5, Glowbal Restaurant will make spirits even brighter by offering an exclusive photo opportunity with Santa himself, before he heads off to the Vancouver Santa Claus Parade.

Guests will receive complimentary mini cinnamon rolls, eggnog smoothie shooters, and limited à-la-carte brunch options from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm.

To top it all off, Glowbal is also hosting a corporate Christmas Tree Sponsorship & Decorating Contest where teams will be able to sponsor and decorate a tree for a good cause.

The contest will run from November 25 to November 30, and prizes up to $500 are available for the taking. The best part is that proceeds from the contest will be donated directly to Covenant House, a charity providing care for local homeless and at-risk youth.

So if you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, Glowbal Restaurant has you covered. Whether you’re wanting to indulge in tasty festive eats, meet Saint Nicholas himself, or support a local charity, you know exactly where to go.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made here or by contacting the restaurant directly at 604-602-0835.

‘Tis the season for joy and giving.

Address: 590 West Georgia Street, TELUS Garden, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835