Tim Hortons just launched its new holiday cups and seasonal menu

The holiday season has officially arrived at Tim Hortons.

The Canadian staple has introduced a limited-edition festive menu full of delicious drinks and tasty treats, all wrapped up in new seasonal packaging.

Every cup size features a different design to get you in the holiday spirit, including a heart-nosed reindeer, a donut snowman, and a Christmas tree with a coffee cup base.

Tim Hortons said the designs are a “modern expression” of classic holiday characters that are intended to evoke “childhood nostalgia and warm memories.”

But everyone knows it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Tim’s seasonal drink lineup includes candy cane hot chocolate and candy cane white hot chocolate, each topped with whipped cream and peppermint bark.

Holiday baked goods, such as the black forest-filled ring dream donut and the chocolate hazelnut muffin, also come in festively-designed containers.

In addition to the seasonal treats and packaging, Tim Hortons has introduced a lineup of holiday merchandise that will be available at select restaurants later this month.

The perfect gift for the Tim’s lover in your life, the items include holiday-themed ceramic mugs, Christmas tree ornaments, and stainless steel tumblers.

“The annual tradition of rolling out our holiday packaging, menu, and merchandise marks a fun time of year that inspires smiles and good cheer,” said CMO Hope Bagozzi.

“And [it] gets us all ready to start spreading the spirit of the holiday season.”