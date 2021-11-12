Get your wine glasses ready because Behind the Barrel is coming to Vancouver.

This pop-up bar, opening November 19, offers a one-of-a-kind wine experience that pays homage to olden day wine bars.

It’s where you’ll find an array of wines, including Cotes-Du-Rhone, a highly regarded red wine from France that tastes like cherries and licorice.

Behind the Barrel will have a speakeasy-style, cozy interior that’s perfect for indulgence and intimate conversation, similar to Gordon’s Wine Bar in London, UK, which has been open for over one hundred years and is believed to be the oldest wine bar in the city.

There will be a ton of global wines for you to order over the counter, with both white and red selections available. To pair along with that are local cheeses and vegan options to suit your dietary needs.

Behind the Barrel will be located at Slickity Jim‘s on Main Street, a spot known for its funky interior and old-school feel.

The entrance to the pop-up will be through the restaurant’s back alley, so be ready for a mysterious night out with amazing wine, great company, and an unbeatable vibe that will transport you back to older, simpler times.

When: November 19 to November 21 from 6 pm to 12 am daily

Where: Slickity Jim’s – 3475 Main Street, Vancouver