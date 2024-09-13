A CKNW and Global BC reporter is moving on after decades with the radio station and news network.

Janet Brown, who has won numerous journalism awards, is leaving the station she has been with for over thirty years. Brown revealed the news on the CKNW morning show with Simi Sara on Friday.

“It is emotional,” she told Sara.

According to her Global News profile, she has been with CKNW Radio since 1989. While Brown has covered all matters in BC, she has spent most of the last 20 years focused on news in Surrey.

“All good things come to an end,” Brown said on Friday’s morning show.

She added that reporting is a public service, giving a voice to the people who don’t have access to people like politicians.

Sara called Brown a legendary reporter.

For her contributions to local journalism, Brown was recognized with an RTDNA West Region Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Janet represents the best of journalism and leadership in the West and Canada,” said Fiona Conway, president of RTDNA Canada.

“In 2012, her relentless digging revealed that the region’s transit authority had no ability to enforce the payment of fare-evasion tickets, which eventually caused the provincial government at the time to change the law and close the loophole,” her RTDNA profile states.

Brown also offered extensive reporting for the Stanley Cup riots and the 2019 manhunt.

She has also won an RTDNA Peter Gzowski award and was a finalist for a Jack Webster Foundation Award for best reporting of the year.

It’s unclear where Brown is headed next, but the station she has served for over thirty years will undoubtedly miss her. Brown leaves shortly after CKNW celebrated its 80th birthday.