Baby in stroller attacked in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police are asking witnesses to come forward as they investigate an attack involving a glass bottle and a baby in a stroller.

VPD received a report of a man throwing a glass bottle at a baby on June 27 around 4:30 pm near the intersection of Davie and Bidwell, in Davie Village.

The caller who made the report to the police said the bottle didn’t physically strike the baby but that the contents of the glass bottle splashed the baby and the adults with him.

“This attack appears to be completely unprovoked and must have been terrifying for everyone involved,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“Based on the description given to police by the witness, a suspect was arrested nearby.”

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man and the investigation is ongoing.

“The family left before police arrived, so they were never identified.”

Police are hoping that the victims will come forward and that anyone with additional information call investigators at 604-717-4022.