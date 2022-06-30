NewsCrime

BC RCMP investigating the Saanich shootout as attempted murder

Jun 30 2022
There have been new developments surrounding Tuesday’s shootout in Saanich on Vancouver Island, with police now looking at the violent incident as attempted murder.

Six police officers were shot and two suspects were killed in the shootout.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation surrounding the attempted bank robbery and shooting.

The VIIMCU comprises contributions from RCMP, Central Saanich, Oak Bay, Saanich and Victoria Police departments.

“VIIMCU investigators deployed to the scene yesterday and have been actively involved in what is an attempted murder investigation,” reads a statement from the BC RCMP.

The investigation is in its early stages, and investigators are currently focused on speaking to witnesses and gathering digital and physical evidence.

“We ask for the public’s patience at this time and would like to assure everyone, that if anyone has information that they wish to share, an officer will be in contact with them as soon as they are able.”

Investigators are coordinating with Saanich and Victoria Police as the investigation continues.

Witnesses can also help digitally by visiting the evidence portal here and submitting videos or photos they captured of the incident. If they haven’t spoken to the police, they can call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

Saanich Police thanked the public for well wishes following yesterday’s shootout.

