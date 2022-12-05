Girl Guides shortlists two options to rename Brownies program

Two weeks after Girl Guides of Canada announced it was changing the name of its Brownies program, the organization says it has come up with two options.

The program for seven and eight-year-olds is one of several in the Girl Guides suite — including Sparks, Guides, Pathfinders, and Rangers. All of the programs teach outdoor skills and teamwork and encourage kids to find their voice.

However, there have been complaints that the name of the Brownies program has caused harm to some racialized girls.

On its website, Girl Guides said it’s heard from members and former members who didn’t want to join because of the name, or who’ve delayed joining until older to skip the program.

During the initial announcement about the name change, Girl Guides said it would go through a shortlisting process for new names this fall before announcing the selection in January.

Girl and adult members can now vote for a new branch name: Comets or Embers.

It’s time to select a new branch name: Comets or Embers! ☄️🔥 Current girl and adult members are invited to have their say. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to take action and shape the future of Girl Guides! Check your email for the link to choose your favourite name. pic.twitter.com/pBzeIQjUF9 — Girl Guides of Canada (@girlguidesofcan) November 29, 2022

“Both names are inclusive, fun and reflect how girls see themselves in Guiding,” the website reads.

“Comets inspire as they travel through space, reflecting light and boldly blazing a trail. If you keep your eyes on the night sky, they might even surprise you with a meteor shower.

“Embers may be small but they’re full of potential! They have energy within them just waiting to be unleashed, and when they work together, they can ignite a powerful flame.”



The rebranding will be complete by September 2023.

“This branch name is a barrier to racialized girls and women … Part of the Girl Guide Promise is to ‘take action for a better world’… updating this branch name is an important step in creating a space where every girl feels that she belongs,” the organization said.