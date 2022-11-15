Girl Guides’ Brownies program to change name after input from racialized members

Girl Guides Canada says it’s listening to concerns from racialized girls and changing the name of its Brownies program.

The program for seven and eight-year-olds is one of several in the Girl Guides suite — including Sparks, Guides, Pathfinders, and Rangers. All of the programs teach outdoor skills and teamwork and encourage kids to find their voice.

“We have heard from racialized girls that this name has caused them harm. We cannot cause harm to any girls, so we are taking action to create a place where all girls belong,” the organization said on Twitter.

It hasn’t chosen a new name yet but said it will announce one in January 2023.

Current members will help decide the new name which will be announced in January 2023. The names that we use in Girl Guides matter. But girls matter more. — Girl Guides of Canada (@girlguidesofcan) November 15, 2022

On its website, Girl Guides said it’s heard from members and former members who didn’t want to join because of the name, or who’ve delayed joining until older to skip the program.

“This branch name is a barrier to racialized girls and women … Part of the Girl Guide Promise is to ‘take action for a better world’ … updating this branch name is an important step in creating a space where every girl feels that she belongs.”

The organization will go through a shortlisting process for new names this fall before announcing the selection in January. The rebranding will be complete by September 2023.