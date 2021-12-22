FoodFood News

Meet Gingerbarge: A gingerbread creation inspired by Barge Chilling Beach

Manisha Singh
Manisha Singh
|
Dec 22 2021, 11:43 pm
Reddit/truenorth4444
Folks who landed on a Vancouver Reddit page were some of the first to lay eyes upon “Gingerbarge,” a festive and delicious take on the grounded barge on Sunset Beach.

Posted by user truenorth4444, the gingerbread creation pays homage to the fixture that’s been washed up on the beach since mid-November.

The barge has become an epic (unofficial) part of Vancouver tourism, dubbed “Barge Chilling Beach” by the city. The barge itself has close to 300 reviews on Google with a 4.8-star rating.

But who would’ve thought it would also be the source of inspiration for an epic holiday gingerbread house?

There are dozens of comments commending truenorth4444’s art, with one calling it a “true masterpiece,” and another calling it a “charming dessert about a deserted barge.”

According to truenorth4444, Gingerbarge got them first place at their office gingerbread competition and we’re totally not surprised.

