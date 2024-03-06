Genie Bouchard explains how she turned down Justin Bieber

Genie Bouchard and Justin Bieber could have been a great Canadian power couple.

Genie and the Bouchard family were competing on Family Feud Canada recently, as the Montreal tennis star was joined by her twin sister Beatrice, brother Will, cousin Celeste, and Ryan Shepherd.

“You could have been Mrs. Justin Bieber?” host Gerry Dee asked Genie.

Not exactly, but Bouchard said she did turn him down.

“We played a tennis match for charity and he asked me to hang out later, but I had a boyfriend, so I said ‘no,'” Bouchard said. “I believe I deserve girlfriend of the century award.”

Bouchard and Bieber played a mixed doubles charity match together in California back in 2015 when they were both just 21 years old.

Both Bouchard and Bieber celebrated their 30th birthdays this year. Genie was ranked as high as fifth in the world back in 2014, the same year she made it to the final at Wimbledon. She’s still competing as a pro tennis player, but also made her pro pickleball debut earlier this year.

Bieber seems more into hockey than tennis lately. He was one of the celebrity captains at the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto last month.

Both famous Canadians are in separate committed relationships now. Genie and boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook became Instagram official last year. Justin has been married to wife Hailey Bieber since 2018.

Bouchard wasn’t very complimentary of Bieber’s tennis game during her Family Feud appearance.

“I played tennis with him and he was awful,” she said.

Dee agreed, proclaiming that he could beat Bieber in a match.

That’s when Genie set up a trap.

“Would you beat me?”

Without hesitation, Dee said “no.”

“Good answer,” Bouchard said. “You’d be surprised at the number of men who think they can beat me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Family Feud Canada (@familyfeudcanada)