Genie Bouchard makes surprise "Family Feud Canada" appearance

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard has recently embarked on new adventures, making her pro pickleball debut back in January.

Bouchard added another first to her list this week, though, when she appeared as a contestant on CBC’s Family Feud Canada alongside her cousins and siblings.

“This was soooo fun to film, and I can’t wait to watch it with you guys,” the 30-year-old wrote in an X post a few hours before the show aired on CBC.

🚨 TV ALERT 🚨 We are on @FamilyFeudCa tonight on @CBC at 7:30pm ET! This was soooo fun to film, and I can’t wait to watch it with you guys! @gerrydee @cbcgem pic.twitter.com/rArGsANAWT — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) February 29, 2024

While it’s unclear if host Gerry Dee actually knew the former world No. 5 would be appearing on the show, the comedian seemed surprised to see her there, recognizing Bouchard immediately.

“You play sports?” he asked her sarcastically.

“Sports,” she replied.

“I was kidding,” Dee said after pretending not to be familiar with the Montreal native.

“I’m humble, Gerry!” she added.

“I was a little like ‘Oh my god, that’s Genie Bouchard!’ No one told me,” Dee said to the audience while Bouchard stood on the stage’s main podium.

Later in the show, while it was her family’s turn to play, Bouchard was asked about the proudest moments of her career.

“Well, I was the first Canadian, male or female, to reach the finals of a Grand Slam. That was at Wimbledon,” she said. “And my favourite experience was also representing Canada at the Olympics!”

The Bouchard clan ultimately beat the returning champ Watsons by a score of 456 to 78, earning the chance to compete in the fast money round.

The entire episode can be streamed on CBC Gem.

As for what’s next for the athlete, despite a disappointing debut, she recently said she plans to improve her skills on the pickleball circuit, with “a bunch” of PPA Tour events slated for the coming months.

“I’m going to play a bunch of events this year and the competitive person in me wants to do the best I can,” Bouchard said in an article on PPATour.com. “I need to get some practice in and some more matches in. I need to get out there in the heat of the moment. The positive thing is, I got some points and didn’t completely embarrass myself.”