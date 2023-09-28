Genie Bouchard and new boyfriend make romance Instagram official

One could argue that Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard has become a bigger star off the court than on it.

And in her latest Instagram post, the 29-year-old once again made waves, making her romantic relationship official to her 2.4 million followers via a steamy shot. Bouchard shared a photo and a video of her playfully embracing boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook on a waterfront terrace on Thursday.

Simply captioned “baby boy,” the post marked the first time the pair, who have been spotted together since last summer, has made things public — and most importantly, “Instagram official.”

While he seems to keep away from showbusiness and social media, Brinkley-Cook, 30, is the son of American model and actress Christie Brinkley. He was also in attendance at Bouchard’s match, cheering her on at the Madrid Open back in April.

As for what else Bouchard has been up to, she recently helped out on the media side of Sportsnet’s coverage of the National Bank Open back in August.

The Montreal native also announced last month that she would be joining the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

After the PPA made the announcement that she would make her pickleball debut next year, journalist and tennis commentator José Morgado reported that Bouchard’s tennis career is “not over.”

She attained a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the world in 2014, the same year she reached the final of Wimbledon and the semifinals of the French Open and Australian Open. But over the past few years, Bouchard, currently ranked 214, has been sidelined from a lot of action due to injuries.

Time will tell whether pickleball will provide her with more success on the court.

One thing is certain, though. Her player box at future tournaments just got a little less vacant.