Despite it being the NHL All-Star Game today, the biggest talk among hockey fans so far is revolving around Justin Bieber.

Bieber, who is serving as the celebrity captain for Auston Matthews’ squad, showed up in today’s game with some interesting attire. The 29-year-old icon strolled into Scotiabank Arena wearing what appeared to be a mushroom-themed jacket.

Bieber is wearing a mushroom 🍄 pic.twitter.com/hDY0l1f2S4 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 3, 2024

Like many celebrities, Bieber isn’t afraid to push the limits when it comes to fashion, and that is certainly the case today. That said, many feel that this outfit was poking fun at Michael Bublé, another celebrity captain who joked that he was on mushrooms at a press conference just days ago.

Many hockey fans hopped on X to share their opinions of his unusual attire.

Now I have the Super Mario music in my head. — Dean McGee (@Pavel_Blurry) February 3, 2024

He’s Bubles dealer? — Cheesetits (@BigNasty6oh4) February 3, 2024

looks like a fungi to be around — Arby Dallen (@InsiderLyle) February 3, 2024

He skinned toad for that — BS (@JustWanaBS) February 3, 2024

My niece has the same bed cover — wolf_skye (@WolfSkyetwitch) February 3, 2024

Mario called and wants his 🍄 back — Eric Messett (@Beyonderic) February 3, 2024

While the majority don’t seem to be fans of the jacket, Bieber is helping draw even more attention to the All-Star Game by wearing it. So far, this year’s event has been a huge success compared to years past, with last night’s Skills Competition being far more exciting than ever before, thanks in large part to the $1 million prize that came with winning it.

Bieber and Matthews’ team will be underway later this afternoon, taking on Team Hughes, whose celebrity captain is Bublé.