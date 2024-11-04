Genie Bouchard rocked four different Halloween costumes this year

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard just served up four straight aces… in the costume department, that is.

That’s right, Bouchard is aiming to add “Queen of Halloween” to her growing resume, going all out this spooky season. She wore not one, but four Halloween costumes this year.

The 31-year-old kicked things off last week with a sexy cow costume, complete with a prop milk carton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

She earned major nostalgia points the following night when she attended an event dressed as Cher from the hit ’90s film Clueless. An Instagram carousel post, captioned “as if” saw the Montreal native parading around in a classic yellow plaid getup, and even featured a Big Mac snack break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

But even as the calendar changed to November, Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist, was just getting started.

She kicked off the weekend, by attending a party in New York’s West Village dressed as a landscaper. Bouchard completed the gardening look with a fake shovel and name tag that read “Trimmed Bush Lawn Service.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

With three costumes already in the bag, she saved the best for last, debuting a look inspired by Christina Aguilera’s 2002 music video for her hit song “Dirty.”

“I feel like I kinda look like her,” Bouchard said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard)

She later dropped an Instagram story, letting her 2.3 million followers know she was done dressing up for the year.

“Alright, Halloween #4, I’m good. See you next year,” she wrote.

She officially put Halloween behind her on Monday morning, dropping a muli-photo X post of each costume.

Bouchard won’t have much downtime post-Halloween, as she’s balancing two racket sports and a broadcasting career. Recently diving into pro pickleball, she’s already making waves, including an upset over world No. 3 Lea Jansen.

In tennis, the former world No. 5 and 2014 Wimbledon finalist hasn’t left the WTA scene entirely, competing in select events like the National Bank Open and reaching an ITF quarterfinal this summer.